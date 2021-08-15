Fantastic 4 beds/3 full bath home w/ newer FINISHED living quarters on lower (was rented @ $1350/month) w/ 1 bed, full bath, family room, kitchen, laundry, gas fireplace & private entrance! Main living w/ vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace & kitchen w/ cooktop island, lots of cabinets/counter space & slider to deck. Formal dining room. MORE features: Add'l oversized back deck to enjoy & entertain, workshop in garage, room for RV parking & A/C. A MUST SEE HOME! Open House 08/15/21 1pm-4pm
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $689,900
