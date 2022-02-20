4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $697,500

One owner, custom home in a very desirable neighborhood. Living room with gas fireplace, built-in cabinets, & 12' trayed ceiling. Kitchen with gas range, island, double sink, microwave, ample cabinets/counters. Master en-suite area has dual sinks, jetted soaking tub, step- in shower, large walk- in closet. Over- sized garage with plenty of cabinets/ shelving.212 sf deck off kitchen slider highlights mature landscaping of private backyard.