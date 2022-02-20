 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $697,500

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $697,500

One owner, custom home in a very desirable neighborhood. Living room with gas fireplace, built-in cabinets, & 12' trayed ceiling. Kitchen with gas range, island, double sink, microwave, ample cabinets/counters. Master en-suite area has dual sinks, jetted soaking tub, step- in shower, large walk- in closet. Over- sized garage with plenty of cabinets/ shelving.212 sf deck off kitchen slider highlights mature landscaping of private backyard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News