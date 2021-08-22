4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $699,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Bring your horses to roam this 4.79 acre property with beautiful Marys Peak views. Pastures are fenced and cross-fenced, fruit trees and raised garden beds. This single level 4 bedroom home is close to town and has had several updates throughout the years. Heated 5 stall horse barn with water and electricity to each stall. Tack room 4 saddle racks and huge hay loft. All irrigation pipe to be included. Sold As-Is, no repairs.