4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $699,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Spectacular views, desirable floor plan, privacy, and so much more! This stunning, custom built Vineyard Mountain home features a bright kitchen w/ hickory cabinets & walk-in pantry, formal living and dining, and a large deck with enviable views of the Willamette Valley & Cascade Mountains. Master suite with tile shower, huge walk-in closet, and private deck. One bedroom could be split for possible 5th bedroom. Downstairs has potential for dual living with a separate family room, bedroom, and patio access.