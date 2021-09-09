Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Spectacular views, desirable floor plan, privacy, and so much more! This stunning, custom built Vineyard Mountain home features a bright kitchen w/ hickory cabinets & walk-in pantry, formal living and dining, and a large deck with enviable views of the Willamette Valley & Cascade Mountains. Master suite with tile shower, huge walk-in closet, and private deck. One bedroom could be split for possible 5th bedroom. Downstairs has potential for dual living with a separate family room, bedroom, and patio access.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $699,900
