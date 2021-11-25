 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $705,509

Brand New Construction by Legend Homes & beautiful new Corvallis neighborhood. Move-in ready today. The “Moreland 2 American”. Desirable floorplan inc. spacious open flrplan, gracious kitchen with large pantry & dining rm, 4 bedrooms with a main floor guest suite/den & bonus/media room. The gracious MBR suite incl. freestanding soaking tub, tiled shower, huge closet and more. Beautiful and spacious for sure.

