 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $735,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $735,000

Beautiful, Better-Than-New, Legend Home in Russell Gardens. Seller spared no expense when it came to upgrades in this Fantastic Open Concept home. Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen w/Huge Pantry, Large Chef's Island and Quartz Countertops. Luxury Laminate Flooring, Soft Textured Carpet, Cute Drop area between Garage and Laundry are just a few of the many outstanding features this home has to offer. Professionally landscaped (w/turf), relaxing, low maintenance yard. Hurry! You won't want to miss this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News