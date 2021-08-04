4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $739,000

Dont miss this rare opportunity to add customized touches to your dream home! New construction, on a quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful NW Corvallis. This expansive 3021 sqft, two story home features HW floors, designer finishes, vaulted ceilings and a spacious open interior that boasts an abundance of natural light. Experience high end craftmanship both inside and out! Two covered decks and a backyard lined by permanent, forested green-space allow for year-round entertaining with ultimate privacy!