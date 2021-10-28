4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $749,000

This gorgeous & immaculately cared for home located in NW Corvallis Suncrest neighborhood featuring some of the best built homes in town. 4 beds, 2-1/2 bath plus oversized bonus room or den. Open concept layout w high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious primary suite w high end contemporary finishes including gas fireplace, built-ins, fully insulated interior walls. Attached 3 car garage. Fully fenced & low maintenance landscaped property that borders 36 acre park & miles of biking/walking trail