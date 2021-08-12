4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $750,000

Fantastic 4 bedrooms/3 full bath home that has a newer FINISHED lower level that rented for $1350/month-w/ 1 bed, 1 full bath, family room, kitchen, laundry & private entrance! Main living w/ gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings, and kitchen w/ cooktop island, lots of cabinets/counter space & slider to nice deck. Formal diniMore features: Add'l oversized back deck to enjoy and entertain, work shop in garage (not included in sq footage), room for RV parking, and central air. A must see home!