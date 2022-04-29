 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $759,000

This incredible Legend built beautiful home is upgraded, campus close and super-efficient. 4 bds, 2.5 baths, bonus room, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, outdoor living with your covered patio and oversized garage with shop/storage area. Super low utility bills with solar installed. efficient Heat Pump, low maintenance landscaping, Ring home security, window treatments throughout, GE Café fridge included. Special and move-in ready.

