4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $775,000

This lovely home in College Hill is the perfect blend of vintage charm and modern updates. Very livable floor plan with formal living room, dining room, kitchen, den, office, bedroom and bathroom on the main level. Three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and full basement for storage, crafts, shop or whatever you need. Outside has a large, private corner lot with mature landscape, deck, and pavers. The location can’t be beat with easy access to campus and downtown.

