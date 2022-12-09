4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $850,000

Gorgeous, modern custom home with territorial views of the Cascades. Watch the sunrise each morning while drinking your coffee. Open living/dining and kitchen make dinner a dream to host holiday gatherings and generous room sizes will delight you. Over sized garage can store all of your toys.The location will delight you as it's blocks from a park with plenty of trails for walking/running. See it today; it's a special property.
Oregon State will play Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, it was announced on Sunday.
A shift in the NFL schedule has led to a time change for the Las Vegas Bowl. No. 17 Oregon State (9-3) will play Florida (6-6) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in a game which will be broadcast on ESPN.
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
Its replacement is a lot more musical.
The statewide ballot measure goes into effect Dec. 8. Local sheriffs and chiefs of police say they're not ready.
Environmental advocates opposed to fossil fuels are calling on Corvallis officials to walk away from any future deals with NW Natural.
Chris McGowan’s 21 seasons as Corvallis High School’s varsity football coach, and nearly 30 years in all involved with the program, have been filled with positive memories.
Oregon State football fans have long believed it to be true, but now it is official: Jack Colletto is the most versatile player in college football.
A chief financial officer told Benton County commissioners they may have to consider shrinking a more than $180-million justice system overhaul to keep a draft bond measure under a target $100 million.
Residents will start experiencing most of them by February, but one was delayed — for political purposes.