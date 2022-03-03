 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $889,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $889,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Bordering natural greenway , this NW style home is designed for entertaining while integrating style w/comfort. An open floor plan allows the living space to blend into the cook’s kitchen. Primary suite on main level provides large closet, dbl vanities, soaking tub & shower. Sunny & light office (or 4th Bdrm) & half bath complete the main level. The upper level boasts a large Bonus Room, 2 add'l bdrms & full bath. The culdesac location, greenbelt, covered deck, custom brick patio provides plenty of privacy.

