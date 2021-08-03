Fantastic views of the Cascades! Custom home close to town. Open living & dining w/floor-to-ceiling windows to capture the view, huge kitchen with center island & granite counter tops open to large wood deck, wood & laminate floors. Master ste plus den/bedroom on main level, two more master suites on the upper level. Finished lower level for recreation or bedrooms. Stereo sound system, central Vacuum system. Expansive patio & fenced vegetable garden. GFA heating & cooling. Spacious 3-car garage w/built-ins.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $897,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SWEET HOME — The Willamette Valley county that has the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
- Updated
Roundabouts are coming to South Corvallis. It’s not clear how many or when, but they are coming.
- Updated
It was a disheartening week of steps backward in terms of COVID-19 caseloads. While deaths have decreased, caseloads have soared and hospitali…
- Updated
The man found guilty of killing two teens in a head-on crash east of Brownsville in May 2020 will serve 12.5 years in prison and never be allo…
- Updated
TOKYO — Jade Carey traveled the world for a spot in the Olympics. Germany. Qatar. Azerbaijan. Australia.
Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant has been named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.
- Updated
Effective Aug. 3, all Benton County employees and members of the public are required to wear face coverings in any indoor county facility.
- Updated
The Oregon Jamboree, one of the biggest country music festivals in the state, kicks off this weekend in Sweet Home. The annual three-day affai…
- Updated
The executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools has resigned effective Sept. 22, citing a lack of trust in the district…
SWEET HOME — The Oregon Jamboree, wrapping up in Sweet Home today, brings a lot of business to the Linn County community. It also brings all t…