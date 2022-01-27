 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $899,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning single level w/beautiful views of neighboring vineyard & Mts! This incredible home sits on a large sunny lot & features high quality craftsmanship & fabulous floorplan perfect for dual living, guests or work from home. Major remodel in 2018 by Henderer Design w/high end finishes and fixtures has created a modern yet tranquil retreat! Highlights include beautiful new hwd floors, whimsical lighting, soothing paint, luxurious primary BA & kitchen. Separate wing has kitchenette,liv rm,bdrm,ba & office.

