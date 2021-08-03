 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $899,999

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 4519 sq. ft., 4 bed/2.5bath, energy efficient, custom home on 4 park-like acres.Near many great trailheads.Kitchen features wood cabinetry, oak floors, and a granite cook island.Sunroom w/ slate floors leads to wraparound deck & flagstone patio.Master w/soak tub & private balcony.X-large bedrooms w/skylights & WI closets.Huge laundry/craft room.Finished daylight basement w/high ceilings. Fenced yard, surrounded by natural wildlife & seasonal creek.Room for a future shop or RV parking.

