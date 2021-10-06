4 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $322,500

Charming 1900's farmhouse in the heart of town. Gorgeous woodwork throughout; from the stately staircase to the Douglas fir floors. Spacious kitchen with eat-in style breakfast nook & walk in style pantry. Master bedroom has a bonus room that is perfect for a walk-in closet, office, or workout room. Soaker tub, skylights in Master Bath. Fully fenced yard with updated deck. Minutes from I-5. Roof is 10 years old. (30 year installed by River Roofing) Gas Forced Air.