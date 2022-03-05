This move-in ready 4 bed 1 bath 1329 sqft home has been recently updated, including new flooring, appliances, fixtures and paint. Fully fenced backyard and full basemnent which has been partially finished. Conveniently located five blocks from downtown. This home is one of a kind and has such wonderful character it will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $340,000
