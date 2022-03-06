 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $389,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $389,000

Welcome home to this warm and inviting 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with and open floor plan through the gourmet kitchen dining area and great room. Great room has beautiful gas fireplace and 9ft ceilings throughout. Fully fenced yard with large patio cover perfect for entertaining the entire family. Large master suite with wail-in closet and tons of storage. 3 more bedrooms upstairs as well as a utility area. Easy commute to Salem, Corvallis, Albany or wherever you need to go. This is a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News