 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $485,000

Grand Home right down the road from the Inspiration Garden in Independence. Downstairs living area features, study/office area 9' ceilings Real Solid Oak floors, gas fireplace, Granite countertops, SS appliances w/gas range, Painted birch cabinets w/soft close drawers. Brand new carpet installed Throughout the upstairs! Owners suite with your private cedar balcony. Family and Utility rooms are upstairs. 95% energy efficient gas furnace with A/C, Covered rear patio. Check out our Video and 3d home link.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News