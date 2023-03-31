Fully Upgraded new construction boasts: Vaulted and trayed ceilings, custom soft close cabinets and drawers, granite or quartz counter throughout, finished garages with man door and opener, gas fireplace, LVP flooring in the great room, kitchen and bathrooms. Covered back porch. Fenced backyard with underground sprinklers.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some 10 teachers come forward to describe a lot more than a "couple of instances" of physical attacks. One teacher had a chair thrown at them.
The Corvallis Police Department has arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a skate park stabbing that left one man with multip…
Travelers driving on Highway 20 over the Santiam Pass should expect delays due to lane blockages from an avalanche.
A Corvallis man is dead after drowning in the Calapooia River in attempts to flee deputies, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.