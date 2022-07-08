 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $565,000

Better than new! One-of-a-kind SHOP w/ heat, 220 power! Light & bright w/ open feel between formal dining, great rm, breakfast nook & kitchen. Kitchen has SS appliances, gas range, island, Quartz counters, custom cabinets. Gas fireplace in living rm w/ custom mantel/brick surround. Main bedrm has lighted tray ceiling, walk-in closet, bath has dual sinks, huge bonus rm, convenient upstairs laundry. Office or 4th bedrm on main flr. Upgraded plantation shutters. Large fenced backyard w/ huge covered patio.

