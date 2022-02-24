 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $575,000

New Multi-generational, fully upgraded home. Come see the new wave. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1585 sqft home on the main level. Separate entry to the 465 sqsf studio above the garage. Great space for your separate home office, rental, work-out or hobby room, with a separate heating and cooling system. Comes complete with AC, front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence.

