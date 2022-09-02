Fully graded new construction boasts: Vaulted and trayed ceilings, custom soft close cabinets and drawers, granite or quartz counter tops throughout, poured RV pad, finished garages with man door and opener, gas fire place, LVP flooring in the grate room, kitchen and bathrooms. Covered back porch. When possible 1 step into the house. This plan has an over sized garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident involved using a medication paid for by one patient on another.
This one is close to OSU, and the owners believe students will appreciate its quick delivery.
Corvallis’ emergency notification system, Corvallis Alert, is moving to a new platform.
The victim is described in court documents as having been “physically helpless” during the alleged incident.
Here's how high temperatures are expected to go.
An open house showcasing future improvements and fundraising for a 36-acre Corvallis park drew a buzzing crowd of citizens and city officials Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about the detour.
The work is to slow a landslide.
Students' mental health reached crisis levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, and local school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley are responding with increased counseling programs, hiring more mental health professionals and a focus on social-emotional learning in the classroom.
GAPS has a different definition of reasonable precautions it should take with unvaccinated employees.