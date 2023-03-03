New Multi-generational, fully upgraded home. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with office on the main side. 1 bedroom apartment on the other side with separate entry, full kitchen in this great room plan. Fully loaded and upgraded home with fiber cement siding, 30 year architectural roof, engineered I joint construction, soft close cupboards and drawers, quartz or granite counter tops through out. This is truly a wonderful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $675,000
