4 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $450,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Large home in great Jefferson neighborhood. 4 beds, 2.5 baths. Master suite on the main level w/ generous closet & ensuite bath. Full hardiplank siding & newer exterior paint & stone accents. Gas FA furnace, heat pump & CAC. Hardwood floors & carpet. Kitchen w/ cherry stained cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters. Enclosed sun porch. Decked attic storage w/pull down ladder & attic fan. Finished garage w/man door. Fenced yards, landscaped w/UG sprinklers. Don't miss out!

