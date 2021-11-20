4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $199,000

Investors!! Large home with 4 bedrooms. Currently rented to long term tenants that would love to stay. Basement for storage or bonus area.
A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.
An Albany man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around Linn County.
Two-term Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber will not seek a third term.
The original thought was too much saltwater would kill a beaver.
The cities had alleged they'd been sold a bill of goods when an an experimental technology for wastewater treatment was touted as something that worked.
Wayne Tinkle gathered his team before Thursday’s game for a speech with an emotional tie in that he had never tried before in nearly two decad…
The Oregon State women’s basketball team did a lot of things well on Friday night in a season-opening 82-52 home win over Loyola Marymount.
Oregon State faced a tough test Wednesday night in an 80-72 victory over California Baptist.
A fire that swept through a tent and campsite in Corvallis temporarily closed down Avery Park Saturday morning.
An Albany man who is already facing multiple sex crime charges in Linn County has been charged with two more.
