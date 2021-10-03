 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $242,500

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $242,500

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $242,500

Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home ready for you to move in and call it HOME! Beautiful large living room and family room that are open to the kitchen for an open airy feel to the home. The master suite is across the house from the other 3 bedrooms giving you plenty privacy. All kitchen appliances are included. You will not want to miss this home, come and fall in love!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News