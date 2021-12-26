4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $260,000

Enjoy the park like setting around this 4 bedroom home! Bring your ideas and tools to make this diamond in the rough sparkle again! Inviting floor plan with the space you need. Large covered patio allows you to relax outdoors all year long. Covered storage area out back and carport out front. Nice Lebanon subdivision, conveniently located close to shopping, schools and the dog park. Great opportunity to make your ideas a reality! Possible Rehab financing, buyer to perform due diligence.