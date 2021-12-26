 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $260,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $260,000

Enjoy the park like setting around this 4 bedroom home! Bring your ideas and tools to make this diamond in the rough sparkle again! Inviting floor plan with the space you need. Large covered patio allows you to relax outdoors all year long. Covered storage area out back and carport out front. Nice Lebanon subdivision, conveniently located close to shopping, schools and the dog park. Great opportunity to make your ideas a reality! Possible Rehab financing, buyer to perform due diligence.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News