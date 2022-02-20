4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $305,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This home has it all! Oversized master bedroom on main floor is connected to a bathroom and walk-in closet. 2nd guest bedroom also on main level with 2 more guest bedrooms upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Ex-large laundry room. Huge bonus room is not included in SF of home. Laminate & tile floors throughout. Kitchen leads to formal dining area. Full size walk in pantry. Single garage w/shop room & loft storage. Attached carport, 2 story shed, covered front porch, and plenty of room for RV. Private well.