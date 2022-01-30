 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $315,000

Great updated home with new kitchen cabinets, counters and appliances. Fresh interior and exterior paint with gas forced air heat pump. New 30 arch roof and large deck. Huge lot with alley access and additional parking. Come make this one your new home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News