Come check out this newly remodeled home with stunning laminate floors and a stone fireplace! The spacious kitchen includes fresh white cabinets, butcher block countertops, lots of cooking space with an ample amount of storage. This 4 bed 2 bath home is ready for anyone looking for more living space. The large backyard includes a patio that would be perfect for bbqs and summer fun, street access to store all current and future toys. Come check out this property before it's too late!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire may have been inevitable. Here's what the fire marshal and the tenants have to say. They join a choir of prior complaints about the landlords.
Here's what's physically going to happen — and which streets are closed — during the demolition.
Apartments are envisioned there. It's been a very long haul to get to this point, including a stop at the Oregon Supreme Court.
Protocols remain the same — for now.
Capacity for the Beavers' coming football season will be lower. Find out by how much.
Corvallis residents and beyond were treated to a loud boom on Friday morning, Jan. 7, when workers set explosives and imploded the west side o…
A crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County left one dead Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.
A large crowd turns out in front of the Benton County Courthouse to rally behind democracy.
Gary Payton II has long been known as a defensive stopper without much offensive game.
Also, Gov. Kate Brown also ordered the Oregon National Guard to deploy 500 "non-clinically trained" members to help relieve hospital staff.