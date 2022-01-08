Come check out this newly remodeled home with stunning laminate floors and a stone fireplace! The spacious kitchen includes fresh white cabinets, butcher block countertops, lots of cooking space with an ample amount of storage. This 4 bed 2 bath home is ready for anyone looking for more living space. The large backyard includes a patio that would be perfect for bbqs and summer fun, street access to store all current and future toys. Come check out this property before it's too late!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's what's physically going to happen — and which streets are closed — during the demolition.
Apartments are envisioned there. It's been a very long haul to get to this point, including a stop at the Oregon Supreme Court.
The Marys River is already causing flooding around Philomath and Corvallis. Here's where the Willamette is.
Protocols remain the same — for now.
The Corvallis City Council holds its first meeting of 2022 at 6 p.m. Monday.
A crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County left one dead Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.
Corvallis residents and beyond were treated to a loud boom on Friday morning, Jan. 7, when workers set explosives and imploded the west side o…
Capacity for the Beavers' coming football season will be lower. Find out by how much.
A large crowd turns out in front of the Benton County Courthouse to rally behind democracy.
Gary Payton II has long been known as a defensive stopper without much offensive game.