4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $335,000

Check out this well maintained house on an oversized lot! Huge backyard and covered deck for your outdoor enjoyment. Enjoy your hobby in the back bedroom that has built in cabinets and an island for working on projects. Built in storage room in the carport. Ample room and space in this lovely home. You wont want to miss this opportunity! View More

