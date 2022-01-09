Come check out this newly remodeled home! This property features a spacious open kitchen, gas stove, butcher block counter tops, soft close cabinets/draws, and gorgeous tile backsplash. New windows to showcase the natural light. New flooring and carpet throughout. New furnace! Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and ensuite! Large backyard with covered patio. Shop/detached garage area for ample storage and all your projects! You won't want to miss out on this property. Come see it now!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $339,900
