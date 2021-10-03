 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $339,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Large corner lot ..cute as a button updated home with some 1950's charm. 2 story home with 4 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Lots of cabinets in kitchen. Formal Dining area. Bright open living room. Nice size backyard, potential room for rv/boat parking.

