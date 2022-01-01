Come check out this newly remodeled home with stunning laminate floors and a stone fireplace! The spacious kitchen includes fresh white cabinets, butcher block countertops, lots of cooking space with an ample amount of storage. This 4 bed 2 bath home is ready for anyone looking for more living space. The large backyard includes a patio that would be perfect for bbqs and summer fun, street access to store all current and future toys. Come check out this property before it's too late!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another round of snow is in the forecast, so the National Weather Service has issued another winter weather advisory for the mid-Willamette Va…
“We got the dogs, and we ran out,” a tenant said. “We had two minutes to grab stuff."
But with more snow on the way, here's what you need to know.
The suspects include two from Corvallis, two from Albany.
Officials working on plan to bulk up Benton County's justice facilities have solidified financing for a new courthouse.
The first cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection found in humans, have been detected in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Mid-Willamette Valley residents woke up to a winter wonderland the day after Christmas as a storm dumped three inches or more of snow on the area.
Albany Police Department is the investigating agency.
An Albany man was taken in to custody after the Albany Police Department and Linn Benton Regional SWAT team surrounded his home Tuesday aftern…
Like trends elsewhere, the overall case numbers are climbing. Also, new breakthrough numbers.