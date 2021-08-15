4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $340,000

This turn-key home has so many updates you'll love! NEW vinyl windows, heat pump/AC & furnace, NEW roof as of 2015, driveway w/ gutter drainage system, & new water line to the street and so much more! Large master w/ private bath. Nice open floor-plan with easy care laminate throughout! 4 Spacious bedrooms with a bonus office space and plenty of parking with 6+ car driveway. Extra storage with an 8x12 & a 10x12 shed. Relax on the covered back patio fenced & private backyard just steps from the park!!