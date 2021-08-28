 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Single level living at its best! Move in ready with HUGE rooms, loads of storage, and a bonus room in the back of the garage. There is so much room, you won't know what to do! Conveniently located to schools, shopping, and recreation. Fully fenced in yard with covered patio all on large corner lot with plenty of room for gardens and play.

