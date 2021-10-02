4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $365,100

Your own slice of Heaven awaits! This adorable 4 bedroom 3 bath Cottage sits on almost .5 acres.Surrounded by 360 degree valley and mountain views. Secluded but close in! Established gardens, living fence, fruit orchard, poultry coop and run, septic & well, pellet stove. This DIY farm is ready for its next loving family to meet their terrific new neighbors! Crowfoot is not a busy road. Bring your offer and be In your new home for the holidays!