Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Brand new under construction zero lot line townhouse. This is a roomy floorplan. Open area great room layout on the main level and all bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, and a full bath. Laundry is upstairs. Quartz countertops, SS appliances, LVP and carpet flooring. Attached single car garage with room for storage. Large shared driveway. Spacious yard. Sits at back of cul-de-sac. Unit next door also available-1670 Cooper St.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some 10 teachers come forward to describe a lot more than a "couple of instances" of physical attacks. One teacher had a chair thrown at them.
The Corvallis Police Department has arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a skate park stabbing that left one man with multip…
Travelers driving on Highway 20 over the Santiam Pass should expect delays due to lane blockages from an avalanche.
A Corvallis man is dead after drowning in the Calapooia River in attempts to flee deputies, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.