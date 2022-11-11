Brand new under construction zero lot line townhouse. This is a roomy floorplan. Open area great room layout on the main level and all bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, and a full bath. Laundry is upstairs. Quartz countertops, SS appliances, LVP and carpet flooring. Attached single car garage with room for storage. Large shared driveway. Spacious yard. Sits at back of cul-de-sac. Unit next door also available-1671 Cooper St.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $374,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
“This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims and public safety."
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Here's how much an increase is proposed.
It's still very close, but two organizations have called it.
The second-place candidate is not far behind. Ranked voting may play a role in its debut in Corvallis.
The results may not be known until December. Here's why.
The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for the Coast Range and Cascade foothills, and a winter storm warning for the Cascades, including Tombstone Pass.
Voters in these cities just said no to psilocybin, some forever, some just for two years.
But with the city's first crack at ranked choice voting, it's not a sure thing because he's not at 50% yet.