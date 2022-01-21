This 4-bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen and 2 living areas. The home has great storage abilities featuring a walk-in pantry and 3 bedrooms with walk in closets. The large, fully fenced yard has a patio with a gazebo that is perfect for entertaining! Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $375,000
