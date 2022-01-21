 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $375,000

This 4-bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen and 2 living areas. The home has great storage abilities featuring a walk-in pantry and 3 bedrooms with walk in closets. The large, fully fenced yard has a patio with a gazebo that is perfect for entertaining! Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News