 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $375,000

Brand new under construction zero lot line townhouse. This is a roomy floorplan. Open area great roomlayout on the main level and all bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, and a full bath. Laundryis upstairs. Quartz countertops, SS appliances, LVP and carpet flooring. Attached single car garage with room for storage.Large shared driveway. Spacious yard. Sits at back of cul-de-sac. Unit next door also available-1671 Cooper St.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU football: Beavers dominate Bobcats in 68-28 victory

OSU football: Beavers dominate Bobcats in 68-28 victory

PORTLAND — Oregon State’s return to the Rose City for the first time since 1986 was a triumph. The Beavers scored touchdowns on their first five offensive possessions and ran away with a 68-28 victory over Montana State on Saturday evening at Providence Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News