4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $375,000

Brand new under construction zero lot line townhouse. This is a roomy floorplan. Open area great roomlayout on the main level and all bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, and a full bath. Laundryis upstairs. Quartz countertops, SS appliances, LVP and carpet flooring. Attached single car garage with room for storage.Large shared driveway. Spacious yard. Sits at back of cul-de-sac. Unit next door also available-1670 Cooper St.