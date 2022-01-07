 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $380,000

Newer home on a .23 acre lot! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen and living area that includes a walk-in pantry! 3 of the rooms also have walk-in closets! Detached 2 car garage with a storage shed along the side. The backyard has a patio area with a Gazebo for entertaining. Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent and listing agent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News