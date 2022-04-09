4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $380,000

Bring your toys home with covered RV parking and 2 car garage! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home was fully remodeled in 2017 and sits on a fully fenced .3 acres, with mature trees and 2 decks. Indoors the Stainless steel appliances in the country kitchen are sure to please. 2 bedrooms including master on the main floor, loft style second master with private deck and attached nursery is an ideal home office or meditation space. This home has something for everyone & an easy location to commute from.