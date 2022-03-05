Your dream home awaits! Charming 1938 home with many updates throughout. Step inside to a beautiful entry w/ tons of storage, nice open concept kitchen & dining room, large unfinished basement, mudroom, & an extra room connected to one of the bedrooms with potential to be a nursery, reading nook, exercise room, etc! Huge landscaped & fully fenced backyard w/ patio & room for RV. Lots to offer! Must visit!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
With the Downtown Corvallis Association dissolving after nearly four decades of service, the job of promoting and advocating for downtown busi…
A Corvallis business owner and pilot has died following a plane crash in St. Augustine, Florida.
Downtown Corvallis is one of the best downtowns in Oregon, with a vibrant mix of restaurants and shops, a stellar Saturday market, parks and p…
Benton County officials have moved ahead with plans to acquire property where they want to build a new justice campus, including a jail, throu…
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Gill…
A man is dead following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in Albany Monday night, Feb. 28.
The times, they are a-changin’. The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 1, discussed options for amending the county’s indo…
The incident involved an attempted escape by scaling a building and a jump into a police vehicle's open window, officers say.
Tucked in off of Circle Boulevard in North Corvallis, appearing wedged between a much larger Papa Murphy’s store and a shop that sells cannabi…
With negotiations apparently at a standstill, the Benton County Board of Commissioners will consider using eminent domain to acquire the site …