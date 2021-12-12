 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $415,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $415,000

Don't miss this fantastic 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a bonus space! Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open concept living room & stay comfortable in the Summer with dual level A/C thermostats. Relax on the back deck and enjoy this quiet neighborhood. The master ensuite has a private bathroom and two walk-in closets!! The 4th bedroom is large enough for a possible family room. This well kept home won't last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News