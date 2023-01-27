4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $415,000

Like New! Great floor plan features a slider from dining area to covered back patio, fenced backyard, underground sprinklers, an indoor utility room, 8 ft ceilings and custom blinds. The master suite has a walk-in closet, tray ceiling with lighting, dual sinks and a walk in shower. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets, stainless steel gas range, stainless steel microwave/hood, stainless steel dishwasher and a garden window for all your indoor plants. The double car garage has epoxy floors.