 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $415,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $415,000

Like New! Great floor plan features a slider from dining area to covered back patio, fenced backyard, underground sprinklers, an indoor utility room, 8 ft ceilings and custom blinds. The master suite has a walk-in closet, tray ceiling with lighting, dual sinks and a walk in shower. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets, stainless steel gas range, stainless steel microwave/hood, stainless steel dishwasher and a garden window for all your indoor plants. The double car garage has epoxy floors.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News